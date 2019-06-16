Threat to America is internal

To the Editor:

America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves. This quote is attributed to Abraham Lincoln. The truth of this quote has been illustrated by the Russian story of the last three years. Forget Russia. It is time to look at Washington to reveal the enemy from within.

I believe the real story is treason, the intended coup of the government. It was not a coup d’etat because the design was to be without violence, a quiet takeover orchestrated by the ex-president and his cohorts. I do not believe Clapper or Brennan and their underlings have the smarts to plan and carry out what we have been watching beyond the cover-up.

The intimidation started early when Obama lectured the Supreme Court justices at his inauguration.

It continued when the Supreme Court followed his instructions with the Obama-care tax issue. Then he did all he could to disrupt the law and order in the land by his actions with anti-law enforcement activities in incidents nationwide. The IRS was weaponized along with other departments of the government. The attorney generals of the Obama era were highly complicit!

Obama set up intelligence sharing to impede leak detection. The back-up plan laid out in McCabe’s office was the distraction of the collusion “plan” which has been ongoing now over two years. It was to hide the real intent of what was to happen so no light is shed on those behind the conspiracy. The redacted documents need to be released now and those involved need to be brought to justice otherwise our country will not survive.

I believe all the collusion investigators were complicit including Mr. Mueller. Take off the blinders and see the truth. Judgment is coming very soon.

- Carl Thomas, Stony Creek