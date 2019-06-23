Time to get back to traditional values

To the Editor:

I absolutely agree, the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion has been harmful to millions of pre-born, yet very much alive, female humans when they were killed in the womb. Back then, the argument was “it’s not alive, it is merely a clump of cells.”

Science today, as everyone knows, has proven a child in utero is alive from moment of conception and very much pain capable. Rape and incest account for a slim number of abortions and most are done for convenience sake. The right-to-life movement in America is “on the march” because the new generation of women understand what a barbaric act of murder abortion really is.

Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups have sold their last lie to the women of America. It’s time to protect the rights of the unborn children and get back to a society that values all life and respects traditional family values. I also agree with the last line of Margot’s letter, we are better than this. Truly.

- Mike Mawn, Brant Lake