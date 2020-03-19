Toilet paper shortages?? Nonsense!

Toilet paper shortages and more hand washing in the current coronavirus scare give us a very positive opportunity. Using water instead of toilet paper after bowel movements is a more hygienic means of cleaning oneself. And of course, thorough hand washing afterward is the obvious thing to do.

I learned these things as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Iran and never looked back upon returning home. Sure, lots of “ughs” and “ickies” when I tell people, but who cares. It is a better way; and no better time than now to feel it out and make the switch from toilet paper to water.

Giving this a try requires minimal change. All that is required is placement of an empty half-gallon plastic juice or milk jug in the bathroom near the toilet filled with water.

For further refinement, there are specially made toilets that incorporate their own water dispensing methods, or “bidets” in other countries. I will always remember being at an international trade fair in Washington State roaming around with my wife and small children. They had spotted one of these toilets and came running back to me yelling, “Dad, dad, come with us, we’ve found the toilet for you!” ■

— Larry Barns, Essex, NY