Towns should not be surprised by lawsuit

To the Editor:

I would like to comment on the article (“Towns angry over suit,” Feb. 2 edition) that the towns were angry over a lawsuit filed by two environmental groups intended to prevent the state from building a 140-foot bridge.

If the towns are angry, it is themselves they should be angry with for not relying on experience of those who have gone before. They should have been prepared for this and already had lawyers working on the case that they knew was coming.

This behavior from the environmental groups is no different than it has been for the past 45 years or so (since 1973). You might ask Foxman about his experience or perhaps Hosley if you can’t reach Foxman.

Now, if this was a 14-foot bridge on a hiking trail in the high peaks, there would never have been a word from these groups. But, in reality, what is the difference?

Both are man-made structures. Both or neither are against the regulations set forth in the State Land Master Plan.

Just as an aside, unless the State Land Master Plan has been amended, the use of mechanical devices in the Adirondacks on state land including wild forest and more restrictive is forbidden (i.e., no bicycles, no canoe/kayak paddles.)

In my experience of 36 years of working with and against environment groups, only two never lied to me. Peter Bauer and David Gibson.

Both were and, as far as I know, are totally against human use/habitation of the Adirondacks and do not pretend to be anything different.

- Robert Gibson, Long Lake