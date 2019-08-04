Trump aims to divide

To the Editor:

Donald Trump loves to go to the Carolinas for his rallies, he knows that he can “Gin Up” the southerners with his xenophobic remarks. He knows that they love it, and they will stroke his ego.

I wonder if he has the courage to go to New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Jersey or California, and spout off his racism to see the reception he would receive if he made those same racism taunts in front of those people, I wonder.

We know that he wouldn’t dare go to those states for fear of being booed off the stage. That leads to one conclusion, he is president only to his racist base, not to the rest of the United States. In the past 243 years, all past presidents took an oath to join all the citizens of the United States and work for the betterment of all of its citizens.

Now we for the first time in our history, we have a president who truly believes that his first priority is to divide our people and favor only the ones who “stroke his ego” and disparage all others.

History will prove that Donald Trump is the worst president this country has ever had and that the once respected Republican party will no longer exist.

– Joe DeMarco, Jay