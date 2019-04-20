Trump obstructed justice numerous times

To the Editor:

To all but the most obtuse of us, criminal collusion with foreign entities by public servant Trump and his followers is clearly evident. Adam Schiff’s delineation of actual conspiratorial behavior is compelling and deeply troubling. In the Trump-Tower-Meeting episode, felonious intent is undeniable.

Then there is the attempt by Trump to hide his passing of classified information to agents of the Russian government within the oval office! Were it not for the Russian media, “We The People” would probably have never known of what can only reasonably be seen as a deliberate ploy to surreptitiously provide aid and comfort to an old and determined adversary.

As to more recent events: it is extremely likely that that the next step in Mueller’s Investigation would have been the indictments of Trump’s son and son-in-law. I believe that Attorney General Barr was briefed about this approximately three weeks ago after which the attorney general notified the president who then ordered the investigation to be ended immediately.

This hypothesis, though conjectural, provides a tenable explanation for Mr. Mueller’s very odd behavior during the last few days.

Concerning President Trump’s obstruction of justice: the examples are overt, egregious and numerous.

- John Maddix, Plattsburgh