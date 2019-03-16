Trump security policies echo ‘dark chapters’ in history

To the Editor:

Recently, a reader submitted a letter addressing the illegal immigrant situation. Although I welcome national security, the rhetoric and the inflated, false statements are disturbing.

Words like “round them up” and “invasion” are being utilized to generalize and de-humanize an entire group of people. What irks me is the methods and energy exerted to make the end justify the means. The callousness to categorize people that don’t fit their social criteria is appalling.

Sadly, upon reading the submitted letter, I could almost hear our president using the identical vocabulary. I recalled some dark chapters in American and world history that resemble contemporary events.

In the 17th century, some Europeans invaded the western hemisphere in search of a better life and freedom — sound familiar? As colonies grew, it became necessary to “round up” Native Americans and force them off their land.

Slavery began in 1619, a forced migration. Their humanity was stolen by making them property. They were “rounded up” if they escaped and disciplined brutally sometimes.

Shortly after December 7, 1941, a presidential executive order authorized a “round up” of Japanese-Americans to ensure nation security. However, German-Americans never met this fate even after Adolf Hitler declared war upon the United States in 1941.

Could these three events been permeated by race?

Lastly, the most blatant “round up” of people occurred between 1933-45. The nucleus of an ideology was racially infused. The fears and insecurities were propagated through propaganda very well. These elements justified invasion, subjugation and death of people on an industrial scale. Just think, this horror all started with these three words “fasse sie zusammen” — translation “round them up.”

To conclude, if the populace becomes complacent, de-humanizes people and de-sensitizes the human condition, we regress.

Make America hate again?

- Ken Sausa, Lake Placid