Trump undercutting role of Congress

Editor’s note: This letter refers to Dan Alexander’s column, “Thoughts From Behind the Pressline: Hatred leads us nowhere,” which appeared in the June 1 edition of The Sun.

To the Editor:

At a time when the concept of “fake media” and media bias has become so rampant, I would like to suggest to Mr. Alexander that he take a lesson from media sources like NPR and PBS which bend over backward to present the news as evenhandedly as possible. Relabeling congressional oversight as “hate the president” does very little to inform the discussion of the public affairs that a newspaper like The Sun seeks to cover.

President Trump, alone among recent candidates for the office of president of the United States, has resolutely refused to release his tax returns. Should we turn a blind eye to his attempts to undercut the constitutional role of the Congress to oversee the executive branch?

Likewise, if Mr. Alexander has concerns about state property taxation, would it not be better for him to do some research into “the formula provided by the state” instead of adding his own admitted paranoia to a discussion already subject to misleading political rhetoric over tax cuts that seem to generate more taxes from those it was advertised to help? If his intent is to act as a voice of the Republican Party, I think his favoritism toward Elise Stefanik would adequately fulfill that intent.

- Richard Barney, Ticonderoga