United States is not a partnership

To the Editor:

In the beginning of this great experiment called the United States of America, it was not a partnership like a marriage or even business partners, but an organization structured in such a manner where the head would hold the lead authority with supportive branches to help strengthen and uphold the decisions of the head. It was never intended to have more than one head at a time.

Now, the branches want to usurp the authority never given them, but in jealousy they exalt themselves to higher authority.

In a prior beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. After a while, the created wanted to rule the creation, not to be content as a part of it. The same scenario. A structured arrangement with one head but an individual (Lucifer) with great ego, brought judgment and it turned out badly for the discontented one (now called Satan).

The national media and the elite with all their education have helped to bring on themselves the destruction predicted to come by the original creator.

God’s word says you turn to me and I will turn to you. First is the recognition of and acknowledgment of the authority, then things are back as intended. There is hope for the faithful if they want to understand. Study, acknowledge and receive the love of God for eternal life with him.

There can be no intellectual authority without moral authority. When the original standard is rejected, it cannot be replaced by a synthetic standard and be true. We can hold our own opinions, but we cannot replace the truth with them.

Perhaps healing is possible in 2019. Perhaps sanity will prevail. If our founding fathers had structured term limits of 15 years for elected officials, all this might not exist today. God is the ultimate control!

- Carl Thomas, Stony Creek