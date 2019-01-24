United Way donations stay local

To the Editor:

I have the privilege of serving on the annual United Way campaign team. The team helps to spread the news about the great work that the United Way and its 40 partner agencies provide to our community each and every day.

They touch the lives of 80,000 people right here in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.

No matter how big or small the challenge might be, the United Way is ready to take action. The stories of how they have helped individuals in their time of need are both heartwarming and memorable.

Please help to spread the story of the great work that our local United Way offers. Tell your colleagues, friends and neighbors that they are here to help.

A simple call to 518-563-0028 will set you on the path to resolving whatever challenge you might be facing.

I urge you to consider donating to this year’s campaign. Every dollar counts! All of your donation dollars stay local!

You can donate by calling the United Way, visiting their website at unitedwayadk.org or by simply stopping by the office located at 45 Tom Miller Rd. in Plattsburgh.

With your contribution, you are helping to make better lives right here in your own community.

Thank you in advance for sharing the United Way story and/or for participating in this year’s campaign. Together we make the North Country a better place by supporting and helping one another.

- Lisa VanNatten, Plattsburgh