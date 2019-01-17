United Way responsive to community needs

To the Editor:

For the past several years, I’ve focused both my financial donations and volunteer efforts almost exclusively on the United Way for one reason: results.

Our local United Way has been incredibly responsive to the needs of this community, as of late focusing heavily on the opioid crisis, the related urgent need for new foster homes and helping people get back to work or remain in the workforce.

We all see our neighbors struggling with some heavy burdens; knowing that my time and money is going towards common-sense solutions for people in our community makes my heart sing.

This past fall, I had the pleasure of spending several hours riding around the North Country with the United Way’s director of development, Kathy Snow. We were visiting local businesses and organizations, asking them to support our annual fundraising appeal. Cellphone reception was spotty, but Kathy knew each place on our route that she could pull over to check her messages and return phone calls.

The requests coming in were overwhelming to me: families without the means to feed their children, an elderly resident with a busted hot water heater, hard-working people struggling to keep their jobs due to substance abuse issues. Kathy was amazing to watch. She was able to offer not only comfort and compassion but almost immediate help and support through the services offered by United Way’s 40 partner agencies.

United Way of the Adirondacks can only continue to offer this critical hand up to our friends and neighbors with the support of the community. Please consider joining me in lending your time and financial support to this organization that has proven results.

- Hannah Provost, Morrisonville