United Way thanks contributors

This is a challenging year for us all, but it will be especially hard on the agencies who step forward in tough times, to make certain there is a helping hand for those whose circumstances leave them even more vulnerable. Many of those agencies depend on support from the community through the United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc.

Over the years the United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc. has continually expanded their services, playing a vital role in our communities by providing area non-profits and those they assist, with not only funding but many other valuable resources.

The United Way is a highly valued asset in our community. Despite our own personal struggles, we must not forget that every contribution, no matter how small, even if it’s less than you’ve been able to give in the past, is still a significant contribution.

Many hands make for small tasks, so if you can contribute any amount, maintaining your level from prior years, increasing the amount of your gift, or maybe you’ve never given before - we need you now.

Please ask your employer about payroll deduction or you may make your donations directly to the United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc., 45 Tom Miller Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 or by calling the office at 518-563-0028 or my cell 518-570-9363.

Thank you for the support and consideration you may give to this request. ■

— James Monty, Plattsburgh