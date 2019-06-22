To the Editor:

My family and I are moving to Ticonderoga in June. My two sons will be attending Ticonderoga Elementary in the fall. I was disheartened to see the budget fail last month, greatly concerned that there would be drastic cuts to appease those who voted no.

After attending Tuesday’s public hearing on the new budget, I was again hopeful. I was glad to see the board make smart, strategic cost-saving measures while maintaining a good standard for the school district — especially by keeping music, art and athletics — the “go to” programs that typically get eliminated in these situations.

For those considering “no”:

It would be devastating and would mean the elimination of many programs that benefit students. There is a significant value in music, art and athletics.

Learning an instrument doesn’t just teach you notes and rhythm. It teaches you to wall off the world for 30 minutes a day, to cope, to practice to get better and to problem solve.

Art is more than colors and clay. It gives you perspective and allows you to see things from a different angle.

Athletics provide the physical and mental fitness needs for every child. It teaches toughness, tenacity and teamwork.

All of these traits prepare our kids for the real world … a value that can’t be measured in terms of cost, a value that Ticonderoga schools can best provide. Our children deserve a well-rounded education!

I won’t be a resident until after the June 18 vote. Will you please vote “yes” in my place?

- Evan Mack, Ticonderoga