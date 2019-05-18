Vote yes on Ti budget

To the Editor:

We are at a pivotal time for the children of the Ticonderoga Central School District.

Our board of education has been very diligent in keeping taxes low while trying to maintain a quality education for our children. But despite yearly cuts to our programs and staff, we still find ourselves in a budget crisis this year.

Unfortunately, we as a community are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Yes, the budget that we will be voting on will make cuts in programs that directly affect our students. Despite efforts to save programs, our foreign language students will have fewer choices than ever before. Many junior varsity sports will be discontinued. Retiring staff members will not be replaced. In addition, we as taxpayers face a difficult decision about whether to increase the tax levy.

However, it is critical that this budget passes. If the budget does not pass, the cuts to our school district will be devastating. Programs and classes that impact all of our students will be eliminated. These include, but are not limited to, programs for our youngest students, business classes, advanced placement classes and school-to-work options.

All extra-curricular clubs and all athletics will be cut. Our community always has supported our school district and understands the value of a quality education. We have seen the benefits of challenging our students to do their best. It is time once again to show our children what is important to us. I urge you to vote yes on May 21.

- Richard Smith, president of the Ticonderoga Teachers Association, Ticonderoga