WCS-ELCS merger claims unsubstantiated

To the Editor:

Vote yes, save our schools, stabilize taxes, or so goes the claim.

Searching through the final report, documentation to support such a claim eludes me.

One, I in particular, expected pro-forma budgets to not only demonstrate that possibility, but that the cost of educating our children would be less with a consolidation, one of the original driving claims.

Expected and not provided: 15 pro-forma budgets, five years for each Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School, Westport Central School and as consolidated to show to the people, in black and white, honest expectations.

Additionally, a major driving point when the issue was first broached: needed additional course studies to prepare our children for further education.

Minus no evidence that our children, not one child has been denied acceptance to a college or university due to lack of a particular course study. This too, a selling point without merit shown, documented.

Is this a bait and switch situation?

Maybe, perhaps not. However, in this writer’s opinion, nothing presented supports the initial argument for consolidation.

Vote no, for as proposed, nothing mitigates the original arguments.

- Susan C. Sherman, Westport