WCS students: We’re anti-merger

To the Editor:

Recently, we’ve had to listen to our superintendent explain how awful our future will be if our school remains Westport Central.

This was shocking to us and honestly seemed to be more of a scare tactic than a fair evaluation of options.

This seemingly one-sided presentation of the school’s situation brought us to this letter.

Last spring, our school newspaper conducted a poll: How students viewed merging. Seventy-seven percent of our student-body (7-12) voted for our school to remain Westport Central.

Instead of being published, we were censored.

We don’t want this merge to happen.

Although it’s late, we need to share our reasons. Our bus rides are long. Some of us get on the bus at 6:45 a.m. with a 7:40 a.m. arrival. Another 15 minutes to our 55-minute ride both ways equals well over two hours spent on the bus daily.

Most of us have been here our entire school career and don’t want to give up our school and ability to graduate from Westport Central.

We think this merge won’t work as is foretold, with people voting yes for the wrong reasons.

Our superintendent stated voting yes to merge for lower taxes and a new building are the wrong reasons.

Knowing this, we want to give you reasons to vote no.

Business in Westport will decay, school pride will vanish, busing will be extreme and we will have to fight for things we have the ability to do: sports (teams, positions, playing time), drama/clubs (parts, membership) and scholarships (graduation, Jr. awards).

Our school culture is very different from Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School. Our school has less turmoil and stronger academic achievement.

The number one reason to vote no:

We don’t want it!

This merge will affect us most and we have no say.

For us, please vote no.

- Alexis Baumann, Kassidy Brack, Abigail Carlson, Trent Clark, Solomon Fair, Madison Kirkby, Magnus Kohler, Abby LaMotte, Lawrence Lobdell, Brennan Mazzotte, Gabrielle Mazzotte, Walter Moore, Kaleb Pettit, Nathan Pettit, Liz Poe, Daniel Rutz and Tomasi Vaiciulis