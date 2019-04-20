We must become stewards of humanity

To the Editor:

I wonder what kind of world we are leaving our posterity. Heartfelt concerns over the environment and global warming plea for us to be stewards of the earth, but who is pleading for us to be stewards of humanity?

With the governor determined to legalize recreational marijuana, I can see no good that this will provide for our society. As a retired high school teacher, I have seen students come to school “stoned.”

I have learned from authorities that marijuana has a half-life of 14 days, affecting learning with its residual effects on attitude and concentration for two weeks. It makes me shudder to think that one day my surgeon, after smoking a joint, may operate on me, or my grandchild’s daycare provider may be high.

One police officer shared with my class, years ago when California legalized medical marijuana, that the shops being set up in that state were owned by drug cartels. Isn’t it obvious who stands to benefit when the pleasure of pot just isn’t enough anymore? Legalizing recreational marijuana certainly does not diminish its power as a gateway drug, so I ask again, who is pleading for us to be stewards of humanity?

The prospects for a healthy society are quickly disintegrating. The recent deplorable legislation of late-term abortions, which seemed to pass without a whimper, and the promise of legalized recreational marijuana, are amoral decisions which can only harm our society, even while they are falsely touted to financially ease the welfare burden. I feel New York state has sold its soul.

It is time that we become stewards of humanity!

- Linda Hales, Chestertown