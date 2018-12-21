We must move past climate change deniers

To the Editor:

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to Terry K. Hurlburt’s letter, “Climate change does exist — it’s called ‘spring, summer, fall and winter’” which appeared in the Dec. 15 edition of The Sun.

The angry and undocumented claims about climate change in the letter of last week seem as willfully blind and as tragically arrogant as those of President Trump.

If the highest concentrations of atmospheric carbon in 300,000 years, ocean acidification, glacial retreat, extreme fires and floods worldwide, sea level rise, shrinking ice sheets, warming oceans, decreased snow cover, global temperature rise, glacial retreat can’t convince that writer, nor the president, of climate change, then we must gently but firmly move past them.

Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists are convinced that these phenomena are human-caused. If that were an election, we’d be downplaying it to call it a landslide and the overwhelming mandate it is.

- David Thomas-Train, Keene Valley