Welcomes alternative energy

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to Luke Dailey’s letter, “Wind and solar development would ‘scar’ Adirondacks” which appeared in the Dec. 8 edition of The Sun.

To the Editor:

I would like to respond to Luke Dailey’s letter to the editor in the Dec. 8 issue of The Sun.

Dailey stated, “Urge your local government to adopt a moratorium on wind and solar development to allow them time to research and create laws that will protect you from many negative health, environmental and economic impacts.”

Would Dailey enlighten us by stating what these negative impacts are? I know of no negative health, environmental or economic impacts, but I can see many positives in alternative energy. Wouldn’t it be nice to lower carbon emissions?

Acid rain is killing much of our aquatic life and the seedlings of several species of trees. Wind and solar energy are the only two non-polluting forms of energy.

We worry about climate change caused by excess carbon in our atmosphere, yet Dailey doesn’t want to do anything about it. He just plants his feet firmly and says, “I can’t say why, but I’m against it.”

I doubt that the state is trying to sneak anything through the back door, and our local governments have the power to review any issue that concerns their area. The sky isn’t falling yet but if it ever does, it will be from the weight of all of the carbon that it has been subjected to.

Welcome alternative energy.

- Richard Stewart, North Creek