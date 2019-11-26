Wisdom from Across the Lake

Without a doubt this last week has been deeply uncomfortable for anyone watching the Intelligence committee’s hearing in Congress. No matter from which side of the aisle you were watching, the sometimes emotional speeches by various congressional members were definitely being whipped into a frothy foam meant mostly to galvanize one side or the other.

I was lucky to see most of all the coverage in real-time. It was riveting at times and also strange theatre at others. But most importantly, it was historic. It was our Constitution in action. It was the very best of American government in the process of painful but necessary self-examination…. and a moment of deep inquiry into the nature of executive power and the possibility of abuse of that power.

The fact-witnesses were consummate professionals who risked national ridicule to come forward to speak what they saw, what they heard and what they knew. How some of them were trolled and criticized was more than unfortunate, it was unprofessional and disrespectful. But seeing in real-time how some of these witnesses were being attacked, sometimes by the highest office in the land, made me even prouder to be an American where this kind of Truth to Power process can even take place….and it made me grateful for the wisdom and clarity that came from none other than Peter Welsh, the representative from across the lake, Vermont’s Congressman.

No matter what you thought of the whole investigation stage of this process, I invite you to set aside your personal feelings on the matter and just listen to Congressman Welsh’s final thoughts on the hearings which he presented when it was his turn to address the last witnesses. You can find his wise words here. ■

— S. Smith, Westport