Zoning in Warrensburg

To the Editor:

Is the Town of Warrensburg selling its soul?

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. the town’s Planning Board will be reviewing a site plan for a Dollar General store on the former Senior Center Building property at 3847 Main Street.

That property is zoned “Hamlet Mixed Use,” allowing for “pedestrian-oriented mix of residential, office and smaller scale commercial use, generally in converted homes or other structures compatible with adjacent neighborhoods.” A Dollar General store would require a variance in such a zone.

Warrensburg is familiar with the term “variance.” Stewart’s Shops required a variance to build in the same zone. Krystal Chrysler’s display lot, adjacent to the post office, also required a variance from the existing zoning, also Hamlet Mixed Use. On what grounds were those granted?

Zoning took a long time to be established in Warrensburg. The current plan was ratified in 2012. Such zoning is intended to preserve the quality of life in certain areas, usually residential, but often to preserve the ambiance of historic business or professional areas as well. By violating the precepts of a particular zone for whatever reason, the intention of the zoning plan is lost. One variance opens the door to anyone following and therefore should be entered upon with serious thought and trepidation.

In addition to its wonderful mix of young families and retirees, one of the Town’s best assets is its historic hometown appearance, with numerous homes and commercial buildings dating to the turn-of-the-20th century. That these are being maintained by their owners should be recognized and applauded, perhaps even rewarded.

Manipulating well-intended zoning for short-term monetary benefit will destroy the fabric of our town, and the benefits to both visitors and home-owners. I urge residents to attend that meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m.

— Steve Parisi, Warrensburg