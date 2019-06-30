CVPH April births

Willow Patricia Grenier

PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Willow Patricia Grenier, was born to Kayla Dashnaw and Corey Grenier on April 1, 2019.

Sawyer George Locklin

PLATTSBURGH | Brittany and Benjamin Locklin welcomed baby boy Sawyer George Locklin on April 1, 2019.

Lyla Ann Dickinson

PLATTSBURGH | A daughter, Lyla Ann Dickinson, was born to Amanda and Nathan Dickinson on April 1, 2019.

Kennedy Rose Wampler

PLATTSBURGH | Kaylei Martin and Travis Wampler welcomed their daughter, Kennedy Rose Wampler, to the world on April 1, 2019.

Kolyn Jamison Reif

PLATTSBURGH | A baby boy, Kolyn Jamison Reif, was born to Kelsey and Joseph Reif III on April 1, 2019.

Gabriella Grace Deneault

PLATTSBURGH | Haleigh Bass and Nicholas Deneault welcomed baby girl Gabriella Grace Deneault on April 2, 2019.

Sunnie Hazel Stafford

PLATTSBURGH | A daughter, Sunnie Hazel Stafford, was born to Sabryn Nephew on April 2, 2019.

Kaden Matthew Blake

PLATTSBURGH | Torie Duncan and Corey Blake welcomed their son, Kaden Matthew Blake, to the world on April 3, 2019.

Ernest Christopher DuBrey

PLATTSBURGH | A baby boy, Ernest Christopher DuBrey, was born to Kathryn and Steven DuBrey on April 6, 2019.

Ivan Bruce Golovach

PLATTSBURGH | Allison LaMountain and Cody Golovach welcomed baby boy Ivan Bruce Golovach on April 8, 2019.

Amelia Leanne Rasco

PLATTSBURGH | A daughter, Amelia Leanne Rasco, was born to Amanda and Eric Rasco on April 11, 2019.

Catherine Elizabeth LaVare O’Connell

PLATTSBURGH | Charlene LaVare and Stephen O’Connell welcomed their daughter, Catherine Elizabeth LaVare O’Connell, to the world on April 11, 2019.

Aleena Wren Harrington

PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Aleena Wren Harrington, was born to Elizabeth and Christian Harrington on April 11, 2019.

Rhett James McKiernan

PLATTSBURGH | Elizabeth and Christian Harrington welcomed baby boy Rhett James McKiernan on April 11, 2019.

Harper Greyl Owens

PLATTSBURGH | April Owens and Mark Pavlus welcomed their son, Harper Greyl Owens, to the world on April 16, 2019.

Mabel Shirley Lakomy

PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Mabel Shirley Lakomy, was born to Jamy and Walter Lakomy III on April 16, 2019.

Nolan Lee Lewis

PLATTSBURGH | Courtney and Jeremy Lewis welcomed baby boy Nolan Lee Lewis on April 17, 2019.

Apollo Justice Ruffin

PLATTSBURGH | A son, Apollo Justice Ruffin, was born to Imani Shaul and Remus Ruffin on April 17, 2019.

David Earl King

PLATTSBURGH | Kristy Coppick and Leonard King welcomed their son, David Earl King, to the world on April 18, 2019.

Zeppelin Anthony Bouyea

PLATTSBURGH | A baby boy, Zeppelin Anthony Bouyea, was born to Kadie Porter and Joseph Bouyea on April 21, 2019.

Olivia Mae Charland

PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Olivia Mae Charland, was born to Ashley and Justin Charland on April 23, 2019.

Eli Taylor Deans

PLATTSBURGH | Hilary Hawsby and David Deans welcomed baby boy Eli Taylor Deans on April 22, 2019.

Elldric James-Wild Harmon

PLATTSBURGH | A son, Elldric James-Wild Harman, was born to Jessica Lord and Elliot Harmon on April 23, 2019.

Carter Andrew Woodring

PLATTSBURGH | Danielle Patraw and Brandon Woodring welcomed their son, Carter Andrew Woodring, to the world on April 23, 2019.

Stark Foster Borrette

PLATTSBURGH | Joy Borrette and Patrick Borrette welcomed baby boy Stark Foster Borrette on April 24, 2019.

Jonathan Edward Phaneuf

PLATTSBURGH | A son, Jonathan Edward Phaneuf, was born to Tia Doner and Jordan Phaneuf on April 25, 2019.

Oliver Frank Mondics

PLATTSBURGH | Jennifer Provost and Zachary Mondics welcomed their son, Oliver Frank Mondics, to the world on April 28, 2019.

Phoebe Elizabeth Shutts

PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Phoebe Elizabeth Shutts, was born to Courtney and David Shutts on April 29, 2019.

Autumn Alice-Rose Shrader

PLATTSBURGH | Saraha Shrader welcomed baby girl Autumn Alice-Rose Shrader on April 29, 2019.

Elena Ann Goddeau

PLATTSBURGH | A daughter, Elena Ann Goddeau, was born to Brittany and Ryan Goddeau on April 29, 2019.

Grace Elizabeth Willett

PLATTSBURGH | Jessica LeClair and Rodger Willett II welcomed their daughter, Grace Elizabeth Willett, to the world on April 30, 2019.

Beau Alexander Willett

PLATTSBURGH | A baby boy, Beau Alexander Willett, was born to Jessica LeClair and Rodger Willett II on April 30, 2019.

Riley Ann Bailey

PLATTSBURGH | Eryn Rabideau and Kyle Bailey welcomed baby girl Riley Ann Bailey on April 30, 2019.

Maverick Logan Perry

PLATTSBURGH | A son, Maverick Logan Perry, was born to Katelynn Dopp and Tyler Perry on April 30, 2019.

Zachary Michael Lintz

PLATTSBURGH | Nicole Wood and Rusty Lintz welcomed their son, Zachary Michael Lintz, to the world on April 30, 2019.