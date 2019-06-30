CVPH April births

Willow Patricia Grenier
PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Willow Patricia Grenier, was born to Kayla Dashnaw and Corey Grenier on April 1, 2019.
Sawyer George Locklin
PLATTSBURGH | Brittany and Benjamin Locklin welcomed baby boy Sawyer George Locklin on April 1, 2019.
Lyla Ann Dickinson
PLATTSBURGH | A daughter, Lyla Ann Dickinson, was born to Amanda and Nathan Dickinson on April 1, 2019.
Kennedy Rose Wampler
PLATTSBURGH | Kaylei Martin and Travis Wampler welcomed their daughter, Kennedy Rose Wampler, to the world on April 1, 2019.
Kolyn Jamison Reif
PLATTSBURGH | A baby boy, Kolyn Jamison Reif, was born to Kelsey and Joseph Reif III on April 1, 2019.
Gabriella Grace Deneault
PLATTSBURGH | Haleigh Bass and Nicholas Deneault welcomed baby girl Gabriella Grace Deneault on April 2, 2019.
Sunnie Hazel Stafford
PLATTSBURGH | A daughter, Sunnie Hazel Stafford, was born to Sabryn Nephew on April 2, 2019.
Kaden Matthew Blake
PLATTSBURGH | Torie Duncan and Corey Blake welcomed their son, Kaden Matthew Blake, to the world on April 3, 2019.
Ernest Christopher DuBrey
PLATTSBURGH | A baby boy, Ernest Christopher DuBrey, was born to Kathryn and Steven DuBrey on April 6, 2019.
Ivan Bruce Golovach
PLATTSBURGH | Allison LaMountain and Cody Golovach welcomed baby boy Ivan Bruce Golovach on April 8, 2019.
Amelia Leanne Rasco
PLATTSBURGH | A daughter, Amelia Leanne Rasco, was born to Amanda and Eric Rasco on April 11, 2019.
Catherine Elizabeth LaVare O’Connell
PLATTSBURGH | Charlene LaVare and Stephen O’Connell welcomed their daughter, Catherine Elizabeth LaVare O’Connell, to the world on April 11, 2019.
Aleena Wren Harrington
PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Aleena Wren Harrington, was born to Elizabeth and Christian Harrington on April 11, 2019.
Rhett James McKiernan
PLATTSBURGH | Elizabeth and Christian Harrington welcomed baby boy Rhett James McKiernan on April 11, 2019.
Harper Greyl Owens
PLATTSBURGH | April Owens and Mark Pavlus welcomed their son, Harper Greyl Owens, to the world on April 16, 2019.
Mabel Shirley Lakomy
PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Mabel Shirley Lakomy, was born to Jamy and Walter Lakomy III on April 16, 2019.
Nolan Lee Lewis
PLATTSBURGH | Courtney and Jeremy Lewis welcomed baby boy Nolan Lee Lewis on April 17, 2019.
Apollo Justice Ruffin
PLATTSBURGH | A son, Apollo Justice Ruffin, was born to Imani Shaul and Remus Ruffin on April 17, 2019.
David Earl King
PLATTSBURGH | Kristy Coppick and Leonard King welcomed their son, David Earl King, to the world on April 18, 2019.
Zeppelin Anthony Bouyea
PLATTSBURGH | A baby boy, Zeppelin Anthony Bouyea, was born to Kadie Porter and Joseph Bouyea on April 21, 2019.
Olivia Mae Charland
PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Olivia Mae Charland, was born to Ashley and Justin Charland on April 23, 2019.
Eli Taylor Deans
PLATTSBURGH | Hilary Hawsby and David Deans welcomed baby boy Eli Taylor Deans on April 22, 2019.
Elldric James-Wild Harmon
PLATTSBURGH | A son, Elldric James-Wild Harman, was born to Jessica Lord and Elliot Harmon on April 23, 2019.
Carter Andrew Woodring
PLATTSBURGH | Danielle Patraw and Brandon Woodring welcomed their son, Carter Andrew Woodring, to the world on April 23, 2019.
Stark Foster Borrette
PLATTSBURGH | Joy Borrette and Patrick Borrette welcomed baby boy Stark Foster Borrette on April 24, 2019.
Jonathan Edward Phaneuf
PLATTSBURGH | A son, Jonathan Edward Phaneuf, was born to Tia Doner and Jordan Phaneuf on April 25, 2019.
Oliver Frank Mondics
PLATTSBURGH | Jennifer Provost and Zachary Mondics welcomed their son, Oliver Frank Mondics, to the world on April 28, 2019.
Phoebe Elizabeth Shutts
PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Phoebe Elizabeth Shutts, was born to Courtney and David Shutts on April 29, 2019.
Autumn Alice-Rose Shrader
PLATTSBURGH | Saraha Shrader welcomed baby girl Autumn Alice-Rose Shrader on April 29, 2019.
Elena Ann Goddeau
PLATTSBURGH | A daughter, Elena Ann Goddeau, was born to Brittany and Ryan Goddeau on April 29, 2019.
Grace Elizabeth Willett
PLATTSBURGH | Jessica LeClair and Rodger Willett II welcomed their daughter, Grace Elizabeth Willett, to the world on April 30, 2019.
Beau Alexander Willett
PLATTSBURGH | A baby boy, Beau Alexander Willett, was born to Jessica LeClair and Rodger Willett II on April 30, 2019.
Riley Ann Bailey
PLATTSBURGH | Eryn Rabideau and Kyle Bailey welcomed baby girl Riley Ann Bailey on April 30, 2019.
Maverick Logan Perry
PLATTSBURGH | A son, Maverick Logan Perry, was born to Katelynn Dopp and Tyler Perry on April 30, 2019.
Zachary Michael Lintz
PLATTSBURGH | Nicole Wood and Rusty Lintz welcomed their son, Zachary Michael Lintz, to the world on April 30, 2019.