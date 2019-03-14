CVPH February births

Rowan Rose Bond

Plattsburgh | A daughter, Rowan Rose Bond, was born to Kristin and Rory Bond on Jan. 11, 2019.

Moira Mitz Trombley

Plattsburgh | A baby girl, Moira Mitz Trombley, was born to Candice Sattaboot and Victor Trombley on Jan. 30, 2019.

Hazley Amore Christiana

Plattsburgh | Rebecka Christiana welcomed baby girl Hazley Amore Christiana on Feb. 1, 2019.

Brielle Louise Mack

Plattsburgh | Kimberly and Jess Mack welcomed their daughter, Brielle Louise Mack, to the world on Feb. 1, 2019.

Jackson Aaron Cook

Plattsburgh | A son, Jackson Aaron Cook, was born to Kayla and Cody Cook on Feb. 1, 2019.

Maxwell Jaims Bush

Plattsburgh | A baby boy, Maxwell Jaims Bush, was born to Jennifer and Adam Bush on Feb. 2, 2019.

Avery Thomas Bechard

Plattsburgh | Danielle and Joshua Bechard welcomed baby boy Avery Thomas Bechard on Feb. 2, 2019.

Calhan Reid Chapple

Plattsburgh | Brandy Roushia andJacob Chapple welcomed their son, Calhan Reid Chapple, to the world on Feb. 3, 2019.

Everett Thomas Idzik

Plattsburgh | A son, Everett Thomas Idzik, was born to Janine and Bradley Idzik on Feb. 4, 2019.

Nora Emery-Helena Waldron

Plattsburgh | A baby girl, Nora Emery-Helena Waldron, was born to Darcy and David Waldron on Feb. 5, 2019.

Maverick James Dupra

Plattsburgh | Vanessa and James Dupra welcomed baby boy Maverick James Dupra on Feb. 5, 2019.

Maddie Jacklene Peryer

Plattsburgh | Jennifer Brown and Brad Lucia welcomed their daughter, Maddie Jacklene Peryer, to the world on Feb. 5, 2019.

Maverick Jamesynn Bloomfield-Hatch

Plattsburgh | A baby boy, Maverick Jamesynn Bloomfield-Hatch, was born to Jaszlynn Gokey and Patrick Bloomfield-Hatch on Feb. 17, 2019.

Elliot Edward Snow

Plattsburgh | A son, Elliot Edward Snow, was born to Penny Valentin and Emerson Snow on Feb. 6, 2019.

Zayden Joseph Taber

Plattsburgh | A baby boy, Zayden Joseph Taber, was born to Breanna Powers and Cheyenne Taber on Feb. 7, 2019.

Javier Joseph Guijosa

Plattsburgh | Hannah Bussey and Bernardo Guijosa welcomed baby boy Javier Joseph Guijosa on Feb. 8, 2019.

James William Howard Miller

Plattsburgh | Paige Spear and Dylan Miller welcomed their son, James William Howard Miller, to the world on Feb. 8, 2019.

Jensen Matthew Brooker

Plattsburgh | A son, Jensen Matthew Brooker, was born to Nicole and Gregory Brooker on Feb. 9, 2019.

Enid Mae Rabideau

Plattsburgh | A baby girl, Enid Mae Rabideau, was born to Erin and Mathew Rabideau on Feb. 11, 2019.

Carter Cory Nolette

Plattsburgh | Rachelle Barcomb and Cory Nolette welcomed baby boy Carter Cory Nolette on Feb. 12, 2019.

Lucian Robert LaPage

Plattsburgh | Kristin Velie and Kurtis LaPage welcomed their son, Lucian Robert LaPage, to the world on Feb. 12, 2019.

Phoenix Ann Warren-Bonner

Plattsburgh | A daughter, Phoenix Ann Warren-Bonner, was born to Sara Bonner and Kirk Warren Jr. on Feb. 13, 2019.

Jayden Scott Cooney

Plattsburgh | A baby boy, Jayden Scott Cooney, was born to Amanda Macey and Larry Cooney on Feb. 13, 2019.

Titania Rose Remillard

Plattsburgh | Blakeley and Rubin Remillard welcomed baby girl Titania Rose Remillard on Feb. 14, 2019.

Ava Rose Passino

Plattsburgh | Kristin Short and Paul Passino II welcomed their daughter, Ava Rose Passino, to the world on Feb. 15, 2019.

Nova Lynn Giddings

Plattsburgh | Brianna LaFountain and Richard Giddings welcomed their daughter, Nova Lynn Giddings, to the world on Feb. 23, 2019.

Kya Elizabeth Purhamus

Plattsburgh | A daughter, Kya Elizabeth Purhamus, was born to Elizabeth and Tyler Purhamus on Feb. 16, 2019.

Javier Robert Wisniewski Jr.

Plattsburgh | Mindy and Javier Wisniewski welcomed baby boy Javier Robert Wisniewski Jr. on Feb. 18, 2019.

Carson Timothy Wilson

Plattsburgh | Amanda Wilson welcomed her son, Carson Timothy Wilson, to the world on Feb. 19, 2019.

Harper Gloria-Jean Page

Plattsburgh | A daughter, Harper Gloria-Jean Page, was born to Chelsie Latour and Christiansen Page on Feb. 19, 2019.

Derek James Lovejoy

Plattsburgh | A baby boy, Derek James Lovejoy, was born to Debra LeBlanc and Kyle Lovejoy on Feb. 20, 2019.

William Frederick Morin

Plattsburgh | Colleen Costin and Ryan Morin welcomed baby boy William Frederick Morin on Feb. 22, 2019.

Bennett William Leege

Plattsburgh | A son, Bennett William Leege, was born to Lindsey Baker and Christopher Leege on Feb. 25, 2019.

Christopher Lee Sanchez II

Plattsburgh | A baby boy, Christopher Lee Sanchez II, was born to Christina Hogle and Christopher Sanchez on Feb. 26, 2019.

Kyser Alexsander Wynne

Plattsburgh | Brianna Wynne welcomed baby boy Kyser Alexsander Wynne on Feb. 26, 2019.

Zaiden Roy James LaPoint

Plattsburgh | Chelsea Guerin and Tyler LaPoint welcomed their son, Zaiden Roy James LaPoint, to the world on Feb. 27, 2019.

Carson Alexander Dromgoole

Plattsburgh | A son, Carson Alexander Dromgoole, was born to Jenna Soden and Chad Dromgoole on Feb. 27, 2019.

Sophia Frances Hunt

Plattsburgh | A baby girl, Sophia Frances Hunt, was born to Alyssa Chase and John Hunt on Feb. 27, 2019.

Avery Joseph Murphy

Plattsburgh | Jessica Bola and Jeremiah Murphy welcomed baby boy Avery Joseph Murphy on Feb. 28, 2019.