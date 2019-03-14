CVPH February births

Rowan Rose Bond
Plattsburgh | A daughter, Rowan Rose Bond, was born to Kristin and Rory Bond on Jan. 11, 2019.
Moira Mitz Trombley
Plattsburgh | A baby girl, Moira Mitz Trombley, was born to Candice Sattaboot and Victor Trombley on Jan. 30, 2019.
Hazley Amore Christiana
Plattsburgh | Rebecka Christiana welcomed baby girl Hazley Amore Christiana on Feb. 1, 2019.
Brielle Louise Mack
Plattsburgh | Kimberly and Jess Mack welcomed their daughter, Brielle Louise Mack, to the world on Feb. 1, 2019.
Jackson Aaron Cook
Plattsburgh | A son, Jackson Aaron Cook, was born to Kayla and Cody Cook on Feb. 1, 2019.
Maxwell Jaims Bush
Plattsburgh | A baby boy, Maxwell Jaims Bush, was born to Jennifer and Adam Bush on Feb. 2, 2019.
Avery Thomas Bechard
Plattsburgh | Danielle and Joshua Bechard welcomed baby boy Avery Thomas Bechard on Feb. 2, 2019.
Calhan Reid Chapple
Plattsburgh | Brandy Roushia andJacob Chapple welcomed their son, Calhan Reid Chapple, to the world on Feb. 3, 2019.
Everett Thomas Idzik
Plattsburgh | A son, Everett Thomas Idzik, was born to Janine and Bradley Idzik on Feb. 4, 2019.
Nora Emery-Helena Waldron
Plattsburgh | A baby girl, Nora Emery-Helena Waldron, was born to Darcy and David Waldron on Feb. 5, 2019.
Maverick James Dupra
Plattsburgh | Vanessa and James Dupra welcomed baby boy Maverick James Dupra on Feb. 5, 2019.
Maddie Jacklene Peryer
Plattsburgh | Jennifer Brown and Brad Lucia welcomed their daughter, Maddie Jacklene Peryer, to the world on Feb. 5, 2019.
Maverick Jamesynn Bloomfield-Hatch
Plattsburgh | A baby boy, Maverick Jamesynn Bloomfield-Hatch, was born to Jaszlynn Gokey and Patrick Bloomfield-Hatch on Feb. 17, 2019.
Elliot Edward Snow
Plattsburgh | A son, Elliot Edward Snow, was born to Penny Valentin and Emerson Snow on Feb. 6, 2019.
Zayden Joseph Taber
Plattsburgh | A baby boy, Zayden Joseph Taber, was born to Breanna Powers and Cheyenne Taber on Feb. 7, 2019.
Javier Joseph Guijosa
Plattsburgh | Hannah Bussey and Bernardo Guijosa welcomed baby boy Javier Joseph Guijosa on Feb. 8, 2019.
James William Howard Miller
Plattsburgh | Paige Spear and Dylan Miller welcomed their son, James William Howard Miller, to the world on Feb. 8, 2019.
Jensen Matthew Brooker
Plattsburgh | A son, Jensen Matthew Brooker, was born to Nicole and Gregory Brooker on Feb. 9, 2019.
Enid Mae Rabideau
Plattsburgh | A baby girl, Enid Mae Rabideau, was born to Erin and Mathew Rabideau on Feb. 11, 2019.
Carter Cory Nolette
Plattsburgh | Rachelle Barcomb and Cory Nolette welcomed baby boy Carter Cory Nolette on Feb. 12, 2019.
Lucian Robert LaPage
Plattsburgh | Kristin Velie and Kurtis LaPage welcomed their son, Lucian Robert LaPage, to the world on Feb. 12, 2019.
Phoenix Ann Warren-Bonner
Plattsburgh | A daughter, Phoenix Ann Warren-Bonner, was born to Sara Bonner and Kirk Warren Jr. on Feb. 13, 2019.
Jayden Scott Cooney
Plattsburgh | A baby boy, Jayden Scott Cooney, was born to Amanda Macey and Larry Cooney on Feb. 13, 2019.
Titania Rose Remillard
Plattsburgh | Blakeley and Rubin Remillard welcomed baby girl Titania Rose Remillard on Feb. 14, 2019.
Ava Rose Passino
Plattsburgh | Kristin Short and Paul Passino II welcomed their daughter, Ava Rose Passino, to the world on Feb. 15, 2019.
Nova Lynn Giddings
Plattsburgh | Brianna LaFountain and Richard Giddings welcomed their daughter, Nova Lynn Giddings, to the world on Feb. 23, 2019.
Kya Elizabeth Purhamus
Plattsburgh | A daughter, Kya Elizabeth Purhamus, was born to Elizabeth and Tyler Purhamus on Feb. 16, 2019.
Javier Robert Wisniewski Jr.
Plattsburgh | Mindy and Javier Wisniewski welcomed baby boy Javier Robert Wisniewski Jr. on Feb. 18, 2019.
Carson Timothy Wilson
Plattsburgh | Amanda Wilson welcomed her son, Carson Timothy Wilson, to the world on Feb. 19, 2019.
Harper Gloria-Jean Page
Plattsburgh | A daughter, Harper Gloria-Jean Page, was born to Chelsie Latour and Christiansen Page on Feb. 19, 2019.
Derek James Lovejoy
Plattsburgh | A baby boy, Derek James Lovejoy, was born to Debra LeBlanc and Kyle Lovejoy on Feb. 20, 2019.
William Frederick Morin
Plattsburgh | Colleen Costin and Ryan Morin welcomed baby boy William Frederick Morin on Feb. 22, 2019.
Bennett William Leege
Plattsburgh | A son, Bennett William Leege, was born to Lindsey Baker and Christopher Leege on Feb. 25, 2019.
Christopher Lee Sanchez II
Plattsburgh | A baby boy, Christopher Lee Sanchez II, was born to Christina Hogle and Christopher Sanchez on Feb. 26, 2019.
Kyser Alexsander Wynne
Plattsburgh | Brianna Wynne welcomed baby boy Kyser Alexsander Wynne on Feb. 26, 2019.
Zaiden Roy James LaPoint
Plattsburgh | Chelsea Guerin and Tyler LaPoint welcomed their son, Zaiden Roy James LaPoint, to the world on Feb. 27, 2019.
Carson Alexander Dromgoole
Plattsburgh | A son, Carson Alexander Dromgoole, was born to Jenna Soden and Chad Dromgoole on Feb. 27, 2019.
Sophia Frances Hunt
Plattsburgh | A baby girl, Sophia Frances Hunt, was born to Alyssa Chase and John Hunt on Feb. 27, 2019.
Avery Joseph Murphy
Plattsburgh | Jessica Bola and Jeremiah Murphy welcomed baby boy Avery Joseph Murphy on Feb. 28, 2019.