CVPH March Births

Samuel Michael Richards

PLATTSBURGH | A son, Samuel Michael Richards, was born to LaTonya Loatman and Douglas Richards on Feb. 28, 2019.

Jacelynn Carroll

PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Jacelynn Carroll, was born to Bittany and Quran Carroll on March 3, 2019.

Alfred William Blaise

PLATTSBURGH | Emily Gilmore and David Blaise welcomed baby boy Alfred William Blaise on March 5, 2019.

Willow Rose Leitao-Asoku

PLATTSBURGH | A daughter, Willow Rose Leitao-Asoku, was born to Stephanie Leitao and Nana Asoku on March 5, 2019.

Kehlani Rose Holdread

PLATTSBURGH | Celia Bashaw and Teyton Holdread welcomed their daughter, Kehlani Rose Holdread, to the world on March 5, 2019.

Marianna Edith Martineau

PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Marianna Edith Martineau, was born to Montana Lucia and Alexander Martineau on March 6, 2019.

Elise Renee LaVigne

PLATTSBURGH | Heather and Norman LaVigne Jr. welcomed baby girl Elise Renee LaVigne on March 9, 2019.

Vivan Lucille Schroyer

PLATTSBURGH | A daughter, Vivan Lucille Schroyer, was born to Kaelyn Scott and Bradley Schroyer on March 11, 2019.

Parker Mowry Williams

PLATTSBURGH |Nicole and Arthur Williams welcomed their son, Parker Mowry Williams, to the world on March 11, 2019.

Blake Gary Cairns

PLATTSBURGH | A baby boy, Blake Gary Cairns, was born to Lindsey and Tristan Cairns on March 12, 2019.

Ava Doreen Karl

PLATTSBURGH | Nicole and Trevor Karl welcomed baby girl Ava Doreen Karl on March 13, 2019.

Lauren Carole Peryea

PLATTSBURGH | A daughter, Lauren Carole Peryea, was born to Trisha Peryea and James Maloney on March 13, 2019.

Carli Jean Staib

PLATTSBURGH | Candi Johnston and J. Staib welcomed their daughter, Carli Jean Staib, to the world on March 13, 2019.

Liam Joseph Cutting

PLATTSBURGH | A baby boy, Liam Joseph Cutting, was born to Rebekah and Roy Cutting on March 14, 2019.

Reya Marie Leach Hendrie

PLATTSBURGH | Sabrina Hendrie and Raymond Leach welcomed baby girl Reya Marie Leach Hendrie on March 15, 2019.

Sire Paul Scarlett

PLATTSBURGH | A son, Sire Paul Scarlett, was born to Brittany Lacroix and Darren Scarlett on March 15, 2019.

Addie Sue Ghostlaw

PLATTSBURGH | Brynn and Shane Ghostlaw welcomed their daughter, Addie Sue Ghostlaw, to the world on March 17, 2019.

Hanna Marie Hemingway

PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Hanna Marie Hemingway, was born to Carissa Hemingway on March 18, 2019.

Layla Raye Miller

PLATTSBURGH | Amanda Wells and Kyle Miller welcomed baby girl Layla Raye Miller on March 18, 2019.

Owen Peter Feeley

PLATTSBURGH | A son, Owen Peter Feeley, was born to Stephanie Lafave and William Feeley on March 20, 2019.

Preston Declan Dubuque

PLATTSBURGH | Aimee and Jeffrey Dubuque welcomed their son, Preston Declan Dubuque, to the world on March 20, 2019.

Zayne Christopher Bassett

PLATTSBURGH | A baby boy, Zayne Christopher Bassett, was born to Maranda Rock and Shane Bassett on March 21, 2019.

Kip Carpenter King

PLATTSBURGH | Kylie and Jason King welcomed baby boy Kip Carpenter King on March 21, 2019.

Adarius James Offman-Rodriguez

PLATTSBURGH | A son, Adarius James Offman-Rodriguez, was born to Gabriela Castillo and Daniel Offman-Rodriguez on March 22, 2019.

LeeAnna Rose Nolan

PLATTSBURGH | Amber LaPorte and Kevin Nolan Jr. welcomed their daughter, LeeAnna Rose Nolan, to the world on March 23, 2019.

Sophia Candace Anderson

PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Sophia Candace Anderson, was born to Ashley Parrot and Dustin Anderson Sr. on March 23, 2019.

Brooks Matthew Kowalowski

PLATTSBURGH | Kelly and Connor Kowalowski welcomed baby boy Brooks Matthew Kowalowski on March 24, 2019.

Harper Lili Chary

PLATTSBURGH | Alexandra Chary welcomed her daughter, Harper Lili Chary, to the world on March 24, 2019.

Harper Ann Sayward

PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Harper Ann Sayward, was born to Jessica and Matthew Sayward on March 25, 2019.

Khai Amir Maknani

PLATTSBURGH | Brittanie Wright and Abdessalam Maknani welcomed baby boy Khai Amir Maknani on March 26, 2019.

Thomas Michael Oliver

PLATTSBURGH | Kaysie LaValley and Matthew Oliver welcomed their son, Thomas Michael Oliver, to the world on March 26, 2019.

Odin Frederick Rivera

PLATTSBURGH | A son, Odin Frederick Rivera, was born to Kayla Provost and Ray Rivera March 26, 2019.

Loughan Brynn Keenan

PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Loughan Brynn Keenan, was born to Kara Keenan and Taylor Whitcomb on March 26, 2019.

Alexander Lawrence-Phillip Jarvis

PLATTSBURGH | Emily Jarvis welcomed baby boy Alexander Lawrence-Phillip Jarvis on March 26, 2019.

Lily Katherine Rabideau

PLATTSBURGH | Erin and Eric Rabideau welcomed their daughter, Lily Katherine Rabideau, to the world on March 26, 2019.

Jackson Edward James Frederick

PLATTSBURGH | A son, Jackson Edward James Frederick, was born to LilyAnne Styles and Brian Frederick March 27, 2019.

Isaac Alan Mashtare

PLATTSBURGH | A baby boy, Isaac Alan Mashtare, was born to Britney LaPierre and Christopher Mashtare on March 28, 2019.

Judith Lynne Baker

PLATTSBURGH | Jessica and Cassius Baker welcomed baby girl Judith Lynne Baker on March 28, 2019.