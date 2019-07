CVPH May births

Bayleigh Lynn Shusda

PLATTSBURGH | Stephanie and John Shusda welcomed baby girl Bayleigh Lynn Shusda on May 1, 2019.

Jeffrey Craig Squier

PLATTSBURGH | A son, Jeffrey Craig Squier, was born to Audra and Joshua Squier on May 1, 2019.

Callum Kendrick McGee

PLATTSBURGH | Bethany Mandy and Philip McGee welcomed their son, Callum Kendrick McGee, to the world on May 1, 2019.

Daniel Lawrence Blondo

PLATTSBURGH | A baby boy, Daniel Lawrence Blondo, was born to Maria and Ryan Blondo on May 2, 2019.

Ryleigh Jean Weightman

PLATTSBURGH | Shantel Lafountain and Joshua Weightman welcomed baby girl Ryleigh Jean Weightman on May 3, 2019.

Ala Mae Farbotko

PLATTSBURGH | A daughter, Ala Mae Farbotko, was born to Ashley Sherman Bonner and Matthew Farbotko on May 4, 2019.

Kendall Mae Burrell

PLATTSBURGH | Ashley McDonald and Tanner Burrell welcomed their daughter, Kendall Mae Burrell, to the world on May 5, 2019.

Monty Jameson Smith

PLATTSBURGH | A baby boy, Monty Jameson Smith, was born to MacKenzie Straight and Andrew Smith on May 5, 2019.

Ivan Michael Roberts

PLATTSBURGH | Mychelle Favreau and Matthew Roberts welcomed baby boy Ivan Michael Roberts on May 5, 2019.

Nolan Henry Smart

PLATTSBURGH | A son, Nolan Henry Smart, was born to Stacey and Brandon Smart on May 6, 2019.

Phoenix-John Neslon Barcomb

PLATTSBURGH | Noelle Royea and Matthew Barcomb welcomed their son, Phoenix-John Neslon Barcomb, to the world on May 6, 2019.

Rylan Kelly Snide

PLATTSBURGH | A baby boy, Rylan Kelly Snide, was born to Jessie Jennett-Snide and Kelly Snide on May 9, 2019.

Lillian Deehan Chapman

PLATTSBURGH | Rachel and Trevor Chapman welcomed baby girl Lillian Deehan Chapman on May 12, 2019.

Myah Mary Hathaway

PLATTSBURGH | A daughter, Myah Mary Hathaway, was born to Cassandra Pfeiffer and Oweinn Hathaway on May 12, 2019.

Lennox Everlee Clar

PLATTSBURGH | Lauren Fountain and Joshua Clar welcomed their daughter, Lennox Everlee Clar, to the world on May 12, 2019.

Leeland Duke Blair

PLATTSBURGH | A baby boy, Leeland Duke Blair, was born to Lindsay Blair and Casey Blair on May 12, 2019.

Kaisley Ansil Karson Powell

PLATTSBURGH | Amanda and Kinsley Powell welcomed baby boy Kaisley Ansil Karson Powell on May 14, 2019.

Raphaelle Kassandra Tchotanin Ngonga

PLATTSBURGH | Ngonga Nana and Jean Hermann Ngonga welcomed their daughter, Raphaelle Kassandra Tchotanin Ngonga, to the world on May 22, 2019.

Korbin John Rivers

PLATTSBURGH | A son, Korbin John Rivers, was born to Monica McKiernan and Brandon Rivers on May 16, 2019.

Raelyn Paige Garsow

PLATTSBURGH | Suzanne and Eric Garsow welcomed their daughter, Raelyn Paige Garsow, to the world on May 16, 2019.

Ava Marie Provost

PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Ava Marie Provost, was born to Kaylyn Provost and Tristan Crombleholme on May 16, 2019.

Felicity Lynn Charland

PLATTSBURGH | Kassandra and James Charland welcomed baby girl Felicity Lynn Charland on May 16, 2019.

Ariana Lynn Rasco

PLATTSBURGH | A daughter, Ariana Lynn Rasco, was born to Kristy Rozell and Bradley Rasco on May 16, 2019.

Landon Jaxson Bargy

PLATTSBURGH | Desiree Milton and Jesse Bargy welcomed their son, Landon Jaxson Bargy, to the world on May 20, 2019.

Piper Elizabeth Lamkins

PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Piper Elizabeth Lamkins, was born to Shannon Duprey and Anthony Lamkins on May 20, 2019.

Oaklyn Marie Trombley

PLATTSBURGH | Gena and Gaelan Trombley welcomed baby girl Oaklyn Marie Trombley on May 21, 2019.

Bethany Rose Fessette

PLATTSBURGH | A daughter, Bethany Rose Fessette, was born to Amber and Benjamin Fessette on May 21, 2019.

Layla Rose Puchrik

PLATTSBURGH | A baby girl, Layla Rose Puchrik, was born to Jessica Fosher and Tyler Puchrik on May 25, 2019.

Finn Michael McCool

PLATTSBURGH | Magan and Clinton McCool welcomed baby boy Finn Michael McCool on May 28, 2019.

Lryic Nevaeh Seaquist

PLATTSBURGH | A daughter, Lryic Nevaeh Seaquist, was born to Shadoe Davis and Keeton Seaquist on May 30, 2019.

Adahlia Mae Tousignant

PLATTSBURGH | Tarissa Healey and Jason Tousignant welcomed their daughter, Adahlia Mae Tousignant, to the world on April 19, 2019