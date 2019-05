PLATTSBURGH | A son, Dawson Alan Misner, was born to Kelly and Benjamin Misner on Oct. 23, 2018, at 8:40 a.m. at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. He measured 21.5 inches and weighed 10 pounds, 4 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Robert and Joan Garrand, and his paternal grandparents are Debbie and Neal Cartin and Mark Misner.