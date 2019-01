× Expand Photo provided Jenevieve Ann O’Hara

CROWN POINT | A daughter, Jenevieve Ann O’Hara, was born to Jake and Heather O’Hara, of Crown Point, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, Vermont on Oct. 8, 2018. She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 21.5 inches long. Paternal grandparents are Tony and Marie O’Hara, of Ticonderoga. Maternal grandparents are Dean and Judy Bemis, of Crown Point.