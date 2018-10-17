× Expand Photo provided Mr. and Mrs. Gary Dickerson

Family and friends gathered at the Westport Hotel & Tavern in Westport on July 7 to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Dickerson. Gary Allen Dickerson, son of Willis C. and Mildred (Allen) Dickerson, of Lewis, and Jean Carol White, daughter of Gilbert H. and Lena (Hathaway) White, of Westport, were married on Oct. 19, 1968 at the Westport Federated Church by Rev. J. Holland Maughan. Their golden anniversary celebration was given by their two daughters, Robin Jaques, of Palm Coast, Florida, Cynthia Sherman, of Fletcher, North Carolina, and Sharon Bashaw of Lewis.