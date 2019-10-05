KEENE VALLEY FIRE DISTRICT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGPRELIMINARY BUDGET FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Preliminary Budget of the Keene Valley Fire District for the fiscal year beginning January 2020, has been completed and filed in the office of the Town Clerk, Town Hall, Keene, NY, where it is available for inspection by any interested persons at all reasonable hours. FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Keene Valley Fire District of Keene Valley, NY, will meet and review said Preliminary Budget and to hold a Public Hearing thereon at the Keene Valley Fire House, 15 Market Street, Keene Valley, NY at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the 15th day of October, 2019. At this hearing any persons may be heard in favor of or against the Preliminary Budget as compiled, or for or against any item or items therein contained. Pursuant to Section 105(3) of the Town Law.

