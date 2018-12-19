Two wed in Hague

× Expand Photo provided

Maggie Evatt and Tim Crowley were married on Sept. 8 at Wintergreen Lake in Hague, officiated by Hon. Dean Dietrich. Following the wedding, the couple honeymooned in Italy and Greece. Evatt is the daughter of Russ and Peggy Evatt, of Sabael, and the granddaughter of Terry and Alice Fish, of Indian Lake. The bride is a marketing and communications specialist for Hudson Headwaters Health Network in Queensbury. She is a graduate of SUNY Brockport. Crowley is the son of Peter and Diane Crowley, of Delmar, and the grandson of Eugene Crowley, of Manhasset, and Gilda Famiglietti, of Deltona, Florida. The groom is a vice president branch manager for Glens Falls National Bank in South Glens Falls. He is a graduate of the College of Saint Rose. The couple met while skiing at Gore Mountain and now reside in Saratoga Springs.