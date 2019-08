0 BAKER ROAD LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 08/13/19. Office: Warren County. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against itmay be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to the LLC, 1 Braley Point Road, Bolton Landing, NY 12814. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.NE-08/24-9/28/2019-6TC-226338|