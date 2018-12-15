Name: 175 East Shore Drive LLC. Articles of Organization filed with Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on December 10, 2018. Office location: Warren County. SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to: 175 East Shore Drive LLC, 3117 Tanglewood Drive, Tyler, TX 75701, who shall also be the registered agent for the service of process. Purpose of LLC: The business purpose of the company is to engage in any and all business activities permitted under the laws of the State of New York.NE-12/15-01/19/2018-6TC-204732|