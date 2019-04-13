NOTICE OF FORMATION OF A DOMESTIC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY under Section 203 of the Limited Liability Company Law. The name of the limited liability company is 20 Brayton LLC. The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Department of State on January 14, 2019. The office location of the LLC is Warren County. The Secretary of State is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served and the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 308 Lenox Road, Richmond, MA 01254. The purpose of the LLC is to engage in any lawful act or activity.NE-4/13-05/18/2019-6TC-214703|