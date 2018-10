26 SHEPARD AVE LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 9/14/2018. Office in Essex Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to PO Box 341, Ausable Forks, NY 12912. Purpose: Any lawful purpose. Principal business location: 52 Burt Ln., Ausable Forks, NY 12912.VN-10/6-11/10/2018-6TC-198034|