335 CLINTON MILLS, LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 5/8/2019. Office in Clinton Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to 147 Knight Ln., Williston, VT 05495, which is also the principal business location. Purpose: Any lawful purpose. NC-05/25-06/29/2019-6TC-218292|