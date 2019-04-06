NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC). Name: 514 ELK CIRCLE, LLC. Articles of Organization filed with Secretary of State of New York on February 6, 2019 under Section 203 of the Limited Liability Company Law. Office location: Warren County. Secretary of State of New York designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. Secretary of State of New York shall mail a copy of the process to: King, Adang & Arpey, 340 Broadway, Suite 3, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Purpose: any lawful business activity not otherwise prohibited by the laws of the State of New York

