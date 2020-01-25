NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Under Section 203 of the Limited Liability Company Law Name: 919 State Route 9, LLC, Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on January 13, 2020. Office location: Warren County. SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to: c/o LLC, PO Box 781, Clifton Park, New York 12065. Purpose: Any lawful act or activities. NE-01/25-02/29/2020-6TC-238295|