A.B. STORAGE 494 Port Douglas Rd. Keeseville, NY 12944 LEGAL NOTICE (Donna Demeulemeester 15 Hollywood Ave Keeseville, NY 12944), In accordance with the provision provided in the lease agreement, and failure to respond to notices, Management at A.B. Storage as of 3/01/2019 will now take possession of all items left in storage units #15 Items may be sold pursuant to the assertion of a lien for rental at A.B. Storage, Keeseville, NY. VN-02/16-02/23/2019-2TC-209437|