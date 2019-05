LEGAL NOTICE (Carrie Hutter 5 Smart Street , Keeseville , NY 12944 ) In accordance with the provision provided in the lease agreement, and failure to respond to notices, Management at A.B. Storage as of 5/18/2019 will now take possession of all items left in storage units #8. Items may be sold pursuant to the assertion of a lien for rental at A.B. Storage, Keeseville, NY.VN-05/25/2019-1TC-218537|