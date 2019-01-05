NOTICE OF ADOPTION AND ABSTRACT OF LOCAL LAW NO. 1 OF 2019PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 21st day of December, 2018, the Warren County Board of Supervisors adopted Local Law No. 1 of 2019 entitled A Local Law Fixing the Salary of Certain County Officers and Employees of Warren County. The Local Law, generally, increases salaries of specified County Officers and Employees of Warren County for the year 2019, as follows: Clerk, Board of Supervisors $72,843.00; Commissioner of Elections (VanNess) $70,833.00; Commissioner of Elections(McLaughlin $70,833.00; Commissioner of Social Services $97,470.00; County Coroner (4) $9,529.00; Coroners Physician $14,964.00; County Attorney $117,990.00; County Auditor $58,968.00; County Clerk $80,517.00; County Treasurer $100,326.00; Director, Real Property Tax Services Agency $64,871.00; Personnel Officer $80,180.00; Purchasing Agent $78,429.00; Sheriff $108,189.00; Public Defender $119,952.00; and Superintendent of Public Works/Sewer Administrator $107,730.00.The Local Law is subject to a permissive referendum and shall become effective forty-five (45) days after adoption unless a permissive referendum is presented under the applicable provisions of the Municipal Home Rule Law.A copy of said Local Law is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Queensbury, New York and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.By Order of the Board of Supervisors.Dated: December 21, 2018NE-01/05-01/12/2019-2TC-205830|