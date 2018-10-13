NOTICE OF FORMATION OF A DOMESTIC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC)Name:Adirondack Center for Osteopathic and Natural Wellness, LLC Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 10/01/2018 Office Location: Essex County. The SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process to the LLC at: 17 Miller Drive, Crown Point, NY 12928. Purpose: To engage in any lawful act or activity.TT-10/13-11/17/2018-6TC-198346|