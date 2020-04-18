NOTICE OF FORMATION OF PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (PLLC) Adirondack Family Mental Health Counseling, PLLC. Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on January 21, 2020 for business conducted from an office located in Essex County, NY. The SSNY is designated as the agent of the PLLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process to the PLLC at 184 Lake Roxanne Road Ellenburg Depot NY 12935

