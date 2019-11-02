NOTICE of FORMATION of a DOMESTIC PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY. The name of the PLLC is Adirondack Osteopathy, PLLC. The date of filing of Articles of Organization with the New York Department of State was 26 August 2019. The Office of the PLLC is located in Essex County. The New York Secretary of State has been designated as the agent upon whom process may be served. The New York Secretary of State may mail a copy of any process to the PLLC at 17 Miller Drive, Crown Point, New York 12928-2539. The purpose of the PLLC is any lawful purpose permitted for PLLCs under New York Professional Limited Liability Company Act.

