NOTICE OF ADOPTION AND ABSTRACT OF LOCAL LAW NO. 2 OF 2019

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 31st day of January, 2019, the Board of Supervisors of Warren County adopted Local Law No. 2 of 2019 entitled A Local Law Imposing an Additional Mortgage Recording Tax in Warren County. The intent of this local law is to authorize Warren County, pursuant to the provisions of Section 253-w of the Tax Law of the State of New York, to impose an Additional Mortgage Recording Tax.A copy of said Local Law is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AMANDA ALLEN, CLERK

