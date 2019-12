ADRIAN PROPERTIES LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 11/04/19. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to the LLC, c/o Susan G. Upton, 505 Spellman Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.NC-12/14-01/18/2020-6TC-233198|