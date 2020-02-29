AMENDED NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF FRANKLIN, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, ET AL. Plaintiff, vs. CRE JV MIXED FIFTEEN NY 4 BRANCH HOLDINGS LLC, ET AL., Defendants.Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly filed on November 7, 2019, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Franklin County Judicial Building, 355 West Main Street, Malone, New York on March 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., as one parcel all those certain plots, pieces, or parcels of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being upon the premises commonly known as: (i) 126 West Main Street, Malone, New York 12953 and also described as the Town and Village of Malone, County of Franklin, State of New York, also known as Section 112.32, Block 2, Lots 2 and 3; (ii) 324-326 Prospect Street, Herkimer, New York 13350 and also described as the Town and Village of Herkimer, County of Herkimer, State of New York, also known as Section 113.00, Block 81, Lots 6-31; (iii) 70 Main Street (a/k/a 191 Main Street), Unadilla, New York 13849 and also described as the Town of Unadilla, Village of Unadilla, County of Otsego, State of New York, also known as Section 334.19, Block 1, Lot 25; (iv) 247 Main Street, Binghamton, New York 13905 and also described as the City of Binghamton, County of Broome, State of New York, also known as Section 04, Block 0014, Lot 048; (v) 603 River Road, Chenango Bridge, New York 13745 and also described as the Town of Chenango, County of Broome, State of New York, also known as Section 112.06, Block 5, Lot 19; (vi) 4116 Center Street, Lyons Falls, New York 13368 and also described as the Village of Lyons Falls, Town of West Turin, County of Lewis, State of New York, also known as Section 322.19, Block 03, Lots 24.00 and 25.100; and (vii) 3092 Main Street, Hartwick, New York 13348 and also described as the Village of Hartwick, County of Otsego, State of New York, also known as Section 144.19, Block 1, Lot 13 (collectively, the Property). Approximate amount of judgment is $4,973,235.34 plus interest and costs. The Property will be sold subject to the provisions of filed Judgment Index No. 2017-614. The original sale was scheduled for February 20, 2020 at the same time and location.Brian Stewart, Esq. Referee Duane Morris LLP, One Riverfront Plaza, 1037 Raymond Boulevard, Suite 1800, Newark, NJ 07102-5429, Attorneys for Plaintiff

