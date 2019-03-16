WKVJ, DANNEMORA, NY PUBLIC NOTICE On March 6, 2019, American Educational Broadcasting, Inc., filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission seeking consent to assign the license of FM station WKVJ, 89.7 MHz, Dannemora, NY to Educational Media Foundation.

The directors of American Educational Broadcasting, Inc. are Janet B. Anwyl, Carl J. Auel and Janice Crothers. The officers, directors and attributable interest holders of Educational Media Foundation are: Alan Mason, Joseph Miller, Walt Golembeski, Michael Lewis, Janet Cherry, Shaine Greishaber, Mark Brannon, Dean Stordahl, David Atkinson, Mark Voltmann, and Emil Kallina.

A copy of this application is available for public inspection on the FCCs public inspection website at https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/.NC-03/16-3/30/2019-3TC-212090|