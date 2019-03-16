NOTICE OF FORMATION OF A DOMESTIC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC) Under Section 206 of The Limited Liability Company Law The name of the LLC is AMF Compliance, LLC. The Articles of Organization were filed with the NY Secretary of State on January 11, 2019. The purpose of the LLC is to engage in any lawful act or activity. The office of the LLC is to be located in Essex County. The Secretary of State is designated as the agent of the LLC upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The address of which the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC is P.O. Box 235, Moriah, New York 12960.

TT-03/16-04/20/2019-6TC-211636|