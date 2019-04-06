NOTICE OF ANNUAL BUDGET HEARING BUDGET VOTE AND ELECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Budget Hearing of the inhabitants qualified to vote at school meetings, of the Crown Point Central School District, Towns of Crown Point, Moriah, and Ticonderoga in the County of Essex, State of New York, will be held at the District Library in said district on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. for the transaction of such business as is authorized by the New York State Education Law.A COPY OF THE PROPOSED SPENDING PLAN for the ensuing school year may be obtained by any taxpayer in the District during the seven (7) days immediately preceding the Annual Budget Hearing at the Crown Point Central School Superintendents Office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that petitions nominating candidates for the office of trustees of the Board of Education must be filed with the District Office, by 3:00 p.m. on April 22, 2019, or the District Clerk, Jeanne McMurtry, by 5:00 p.m. Petitions must contain the signatures of at least 25 qualified voters of the District. There are three (3) vacancies to be filled for a period of three (3) years. Incumbent(s) are: Michael St.Pierre, Anita Johnson, and Lorene Cutting.NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that voting on the proposed budget for the 2019-2020 school year, on candidates for the Board of Education and on any other propositions, will take place on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Voting will begin in the main entrance foyer of the Crown Point Central School beginning at 12:00 noon until 1:30 p.m. and then relocate to the Cafeteria from 1:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. or until those present at that time have voted in the Crown Point Central School District, County of Essex, State of New York. Handicapped accessibility is gained by the cafeteria doors. PETITIONS AND ABSENTEE BALLOTS may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent, Crown Point Central School, Main Street, Crown Point, New York, during school hours. TT-04/6,4/20, 5/4,5/11/2019-4TC-213328|NOTICE CONCERNING THE EXAMINATION OF ASSESSMENT INVENTORY AND VALUATION DATA (Pursuant to section 501 of the Real Property Tax Law)Notice is hereby given that assessment inventory and valuation data is available for examination and review. This data is the information which will be used to establish the assessment of each parcel which will appear on the tentative assessment roll of The Town of Putnam, which will be filed on or before May 1st, 2019. An appointment to review the assessment information may be made by telephoning the assessor at 518- 796-4548 by April 17, 2019.April 6, 2019William McCartySole Assessor, Town of PutnamTT-04/6/2019-1TC-213504|