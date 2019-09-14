ANNUAL BUDGET WORKSHOP REMINDER Port Henry Fire District #3 Board of Fire Commissioners will be holding a budget workshop/hearing on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 6:00 PM, at the Port Henry Fire House, 14 Church Street, Port Henry, NY for the purpose of preparing the 2020 Annual District Budget.In the event more time is needed to finalize the budget, we will meet again on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Port Henry Fire House. Proposed Budget Hearing: Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 6:00 PM Adoption of 2019 Annual Budget: Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 6: 30 PM following budget hearing

Brenda C. Baker

District Secretary

8/22/2019

